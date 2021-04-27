NC man pleads guilty to making child porn after photos discovered in attic, officials say

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — An Angier man pleaded guilty Monday to charges of production of child pornography, according to federal authorities.

Raul Ayala Jr., 72, was initially investigated by Fuquay-Varina police after he was accused of sexual molesting a prepubescent minor, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina.

“Detectives interviewed Ayala and Ayala admitted to touching the child and performing oral sex on the child,” the news release said. “He also admitted he had taken some nude photographs of the child, but insisted they were innocent photographs.”

Additionally, Ayala admitted he had molested children in the 1970s, officials said.

During a search at Ayala’s Angier home, a briefcase was found in the attic that contained adult pornography and child pornography, the news release said.

“In the briefcase were Polaroid pictures of nude minor children, dating back to the late 1960s and early 1970s,” the release said.

On digital devices in the home, officials found “lascivious images of the minor child who disclosed sexual abuse along with child pornography unrelated to the minor child,” the news release said.

After the discovery, Homeland Security Investigators sought to identify boys in the Polaroid photographs, officials said.

One man was located and said “he was one of the children in the Polaroids and he disclosed that Ayala had molested him, beginning when he was 8-years-old,” the news release said.