GREENSBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A North Carolina man cashed in on a $30 scratch-off ticket Monday, winning a $5 million prize, according to a N.C. Lottery release.

Officials said Torrance Person of Greensboro bought his winning 200X The Cash ticket from a 7-Eleven in High Point.

Person chose to take home a lump sum of $2,130,309 after state and federal taxes were withheld.

Lottery officials said the game debuted in March with six top prizes of $5 million and 18 $100,000 prizes. Four $5 million prizes remain to be claimed.