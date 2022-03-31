WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A North Carolina man died Wednesday morning when his car hit a ditch and overturned several times in Wilkes County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 8:05 a.m. on March 30 on Bethel Road near North River Ridge Road.

25-year-old Jeremy Saner of Hamptonville was driving a Honda Civic eastbound on Bethel Rd when the car crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, collided with a ditch and overturned, officials said.

Saner died from his injuries on the scene.

Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

Highway Patrol said the initial investigation indicates speed was a contributing factor in the crash.