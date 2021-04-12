NC man drowns after his canoe capsizes at Jordan Lake, officials say

NEW HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say a Durham man drowned after his canoe capsized on Jordan Lake Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported at a beach recreation area near Parkers Creek Picnic Shelters, which is along Parkers Creek Beach Road, according to Chatham County Sheriff’s Office deputy Sara Pack.

The victim had earlier been at picnic shelter with family and friends who saw him go under and not resurface, according to Katie Hall, spokeswoman for The North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation.

The incident happened when the man fell out of a canoe that capsized. The man was not wearing a flotation device and was trying to flip the canoe back over while he was in the water.

Oscar Yayo, 21, of Durham was identified as the victim, according to Hall.

Crews searched for about two hours before finding the victim around 6:20 p.m.

Pack said the water in the area was difficult to reach with larger boats, so area fire crews brought in smaller rafts to conduct the search.

Pack said the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the incident.