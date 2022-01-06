NC man dies in head-on crash with tractor-trailer in Wilkes County

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A North Carolina man died Wednesday when his SUV crossed the centerline and crashed head-on with a tractor-trailer in Wilkes County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 59-year-old Donald Fawlkes of Kernersville was driving a Ford Escape south on Red White & Blue Road around 12:05 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with the tractor-trailer.

Fawlkes died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.  

📲 Download the FOX 46 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on FOX46.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the initial investigation does not indicate that alcohol impairment was a factor in the crash.

There were no other passengers in either vehicle, officials said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories