NC man dies in head-on crash with tractor-trailer in Wilkes County

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A North Carolina man died Wednesday when his SUV crossed the centerline and crashed head-on with a tractor-trailer in Wilkes County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 59-year-old Donald Fawlkes of Kernersville was driving a Ford Escape south on Red White & Blue Road around 12:05 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with the tractor-trailer.

Fawlkes died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the initial investigation does not indicate that alcohol impairment was a factor in the crash.

There were no other passengers in either vehicle, officials said.