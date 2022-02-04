NC man dies after truck he was working on ran him over, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A man has died a day after the pickup truck he was working on ran him over, police in North Carolina said.

Asheville police said Victor Earl Jordan, 65, was working on his 1984 Ford pickup truck near Haywood Street on Wednesday afternoon when it happened, news outlets reported. Jordan was outside the truck and tried to start it, but police said it went into gear and drove forward, running him over.

Witnesses on the scene lifted the truck off Jordan and onto its side. Jordan was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where police said he died Thursday.

The Asheville Police Department’s traffic safety unit is investigating the incident.