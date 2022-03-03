ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A cyber tip has led to dozens of charges of sexual exploitation.

In November 2021, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office say they received a cyber tip about a person uploading child sex abuse material to Twitter.

Investigators say that the material was uploaded from a home in Elon. On Feb. 23, investigators conducted a search warrant at the address. Electronic devices were seized and deputies say that after examining the electronics, they alleged that Noah Ryan King, 22, uploaded the abuse material to Twitter.

King was arrested and charged with six counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 24 counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was given a $70,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office says that King is a suspect in two other cyber tips investigations from 2020.