NC man charged with violent entry, disorderly conduct in connection to Capitol riot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Federal Bureau of Investigation agents arrested a North Carolina man for crimes related to the violence and insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Stephen Maury Baker of Garner was taken into custody and had his initial court appearance on Monday, according to the FBI.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Baker is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as it develops.