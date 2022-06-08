RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Mark Robinson released a video response on Wednesday after recent comments he made at a Charlotte church drew criticism.

Robinson, the Republican lieutenant governor of North Carolina, was accused by critics of targeting a woman’s role based on his religious beliefs.

Speaking on May 23 at Freedom House, a large church with various campuses in Charlotte, Robinson said Christians are “called to be led by men” and urged men to “put on the whole armor of God,” WRAL reported.

“We are called to be led by men,” he said. “God sent women out…when they had to do their thing, but when it was time to face down Goliath, [He] sent David. Not Davita, David.”

He also said that when God sent Moses to lead the Israelites out of Egypt, He called “not Momma Moses. Daddy Moses.”

Robinson said that God “knew what he was doing when he made men big and hairy and ugly. It’s because you’re supposed to scare away predators, whether they are in the woods or standing in front of your elementary school.”

In Wednesday’s video response, Robinson said that his mother is the “greatest hero and leader” of his life, he believes women can be leaders and that his comments were directed towards men.

“The comments that I made at Freedom House Church were directed towards men, encouraging men to stand up and take on the role of leadership…to be leaders in their homes, in their communities, in their state, in their nation,” Robinson said.

He goes on to say he wants to focus on issues that he believes news outlets aren’t covering sufficiently: high gas prices, the baby formula shortage and the war in Ukraine.

Robinson, who rose to public prominence when his comments in 2018 about guns to the Greensboro City Council became a social media phenomenon, has made a habit of comments in churches against gays and abortion while also reinforcing guns from his perspective as a Christian man.

He drew criticism two weeks before his appearance in Charlotte when he made news for speaking at the National Rifle Association’s convention just a few days after 19 school children were shot dead by a teenager with an assault rifle in Uvalde, Texas.

That all happened shortly his speech at a church in Middlesex about why he owns AR-15 assault rifles – to use against the government.