NC Labor Commissioner: Elevator inspections continue, still waiting on COVID-19 workplace guidance

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – All elevators in North Carolina will be inspected by the end of this year. Inspections and changing out inspection placards usually don’t get much fanfare, but for the first time in 20 years, there will be a new face and name on those placards.



Elevators in North Carolina could be considered unique. Where else can you find a labor commissioner, smiling at you, with a name that rhymes? Like an elevator, what goes up, must come down and all good things must come to an end. At the end of 2020, Cherie Berry stepped down as labor commissioner after two decades.



“I don’t know if I can live up to Commissioner Berry’s claim to fame, my name doesn’t rhyme, but we will go with it,” said new Labor Commissioner, Josh Dobson.



Commissioner Josh Dobson was sworn into the job back in January, but if you’re lucky you can still find traces of his predecessor on hundreds of elevators across the state.

“All of the elevators in North Carolina are inspected every year. As the inspection is done for this new year that’s when the old placard will come out and the new placard will go in,” said Commissioner Dobson.

Inspecting elevators is only about 10% of the State Department of Labor’s responsibilities. The inspections also only account for about $4 million of the department’s $40 million budget.

The labor department also inspects amusement park rides at county and state fairs. The agency also keeps more than 5 million workers statewide safe, with workplace safety claims and wage and hour enforcement.

It’s expected there will be added workplace claims this year as more people return to in-person work following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Right now the North Carolina Department of Labor is waiting for more guidance from the federal government about how to handle future claims related to COVID-19. Department leaders are encouraging workers to get vaccinated.

“We have come a long way. We have eliminated a lot of the clusters in the meat processing plants and some of the other areas in North Carolina. We are doing a far better job now that we know more and there is more research out there,” said Commissioner Dobson.

Commissioner Dobson says he is getting comfortable in his new role and has met most of his staff, both those in the office and those working from home. He admits that although elevator inspections are a small portion of the department’s job, it creates free publicity.

“It does promote a little about what the department does so if people can put a face and name with the department and what public service we provide then all the more better,” said Commissioner Dobson.



Commissioner Dobson does have a teenage daughter. Anyone with teenagers won’t be surprised to find out she isn’t overly impressed with her dad’s new role or that his face will be on hundreds of elevators across the state.