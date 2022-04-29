RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina is home to seven of the nation’s top 10 community colleges, one personal finance website says.

SmartAsset looked at more than 800 community colleges across the U.S. and graded them by their student-to-faculty ratio, their graduation and transfer rates and the cost of tuition and fees.

The website ranked Montgomery Community College in Troy No. 1 because of its low student-to-faculty ratio and because 79 percent of students either graduate or transfer to a four-year institution.

Carteret Community College in Morehead City came in at No. 2, while Halifax Community College in Weldon was fifth.

Also appearing high in the rankings were No. 7 Lenoir Community College in Kinston, No. 8 Blue Ridge Community College in Flat Rock, No. 9 Haywood Community College in Clyde and No. 10 Randolph Community College in Asheboro.

Every school in the top 10 was in either North Carolina or Wisconsin.