NC Insurance Department accuses woman of fraud after car accident

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman involved in an automobile accident has been charged by the state Department of Insurance with trying to get payment from an insurance company even though her coverage had lapsed.

According to a news release, the Greensboro woman’s vehicle was damaged in a crash on Aug. 9. She then called to reinstate the policy and filed the insurance claim, the news release said.

The offenses occurred between Aug. 9 and Oct. 11, according to the news release.

Special agents served the woman with a criminal summons on Nov. 29, and she is due in a Guilford County court on Dec. 29, the department said.