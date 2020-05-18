NC horse foundation asking for public’s help identifying men who chased, harassed mare and foal (source: Foundation for Shackleford Horses)

SHACKLEFORD BANKS, N.C. — The Foundation for Shackleford Horses is asking for the public’s help identifying three young men who they say harassed and chased a mare and foal.

In a Facebook post, the foundation said that a visitor took a picture that shows the mare and foal being harassed on Friday around 4:30 p.m. on Shackleford Road near Wade Shore.

The mare and foal were separated and later found together by a park volunteer Sunday morning.

Separation puts the foal at risk of death, according to the foundation.

The foundation is asking anyone who knows the people in the photo or witnessed the harassment to contact them on Facebook or call Cape Lookout National Seashore at (252) 728-2250.