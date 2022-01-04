NC grandmother of four feels “very blessed” after $200,000 lottery win

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Rhonda Potter of Bayboro, NC said she feels very blessed after her $10 Bigger Spin scratch-off turned into a $200,000 win, according to an NC Education Lottery release.

Potter said she was sitting at the table in her house scratching her ticket when she slowly started to realize what happened.

“I saw zero, zero, zero and I’m thinking, ‘Oh my God, oh my God,’” Potter said. “My son asked me what was wrong and I said, ‘Baby, I just won $200,000.’”

Potter, a 56-year-old grandmother of four, said she has been working two jobs for years and that this win will finally allow her to pay off her house and her car, and put the rest toward her retirement.

“I’m just very blessed,” Potter said. “I really needed this.”

Potter bought her ticket from the Food Lion on N.C. 55 in Alliance. She stopped by lottery headquarters on Monday to claim her winnings and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $142,023.