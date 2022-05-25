RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas left more than a dozen students dead and sent ripples across the country.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that 19 children, an adult and the suspect are dead after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper responded on Twitter shortly after the news broke.

What a devastating and unspeakable tragedy at a Texas Elementary School where at least 14 students were killed by a shooter. Our hearts are heavy for their loved ones and the community. – RC

Tuesday’s assault at Robb Elementary School in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot said one of the two adults killed was a teacher.

The gunman was reportedly killed by a Border Patrol agent who rushed into the school without waiting for backup, an official said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.