NC GOP budget proposal: tax cuts and teacher raises for two years

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Republican Senators outlined their first draft of the state’s proposed budget for the next two years Monday afternoon. They say billions of dollars will provide raises for thousands of state employees, as well as tax cuts for the everyday North Carolinian and corporations.

“I’m glad to say that we’re making progress. For so long it’s been a stalemate, really. And it’s between two groups in the same party, which has bothered me. So we are making headway. So maybe we see some light at the end of the tunnel,” Representative Jeff McNeely said.

Back in 2019, Republicans and Governor Cooper couldn’t agree on a budget due to conflict over Medicaid expansion and teacher raises. Now, Senate Republican leaders want to give teachers a 3% raise despite Cooper calling for 10%. North Carolina Democratic Party Chair, Bobbie Richardson released a statement saying the budget fails to invest in our student’s educators which will have statewide economic ramifications for generations to come. McNeely disagrees.

“So there will be raises in this budget for teachers. I can guarantee you that we will spend more on education along with infrastructure, a lot of other things,” McNeely said.

The North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE) released a statement saying: “When presented with an added $6.5 billion in unexpected revenue, the NC Senate has opted to reward North Carolina educators for working nonstop to support our students through the most difficult school year in history with a pitiful 1.5% annual pay raise. This proposed budget shows that corporate tax cuts take priority over North Carolina students yet again.”

Although republicans argue tax cuts provide for a flourishing economy.

“It’s trickle-down economics, and it works. Taxing doesn’t work, allowing people to make money and collecting taxes off of that money that works. And so we’re doing a lot better than we ever thought we wouldn’t be in this situation, especially coming out of a pandemic,” McNeely said.

Legislators expect to present the budget to Governor Cooper after edits and changes by the end of July.