NC detention officer unconscious in ICU 4 days after inmate attack, deputies say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate in the Guilford County Detention Center was charged with assault and a detention officer is unconscious in the hospital after an attack last week, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, 71-year-old Officer Kaminsky was attacked by an inmate while on duty at the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro, deputies say.

Kaminsky was assigned to an inmate housing pod and behind the floor officer’s desk when he was approached by 21-year-old inmate Elijah J. Evans.

Following a brief verbal exchange, Evans moved to the area behind the desk and hit Kaminsky with his fists, knocking him unconscious and causing him to fall to the floor.

Kaminsky’s supervisor, who was in a room adjacent to the housing pod, saw the attack and immediately entered the pod.

Evans then moved away. Kaminsky was taken to a local hospital where he has remained intubated and unconscious in the intensive care unit for the last four days.

Evans had been in custody and housed at the Greensboro Detention Center since June 2 on criminal charges taken out by the Greensboro Police Department.

Those charges included:

felony common law robbery

felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury

misdemeanor assault on a government employee

misdemeanor resisting a public officer

misdemeanor possession of stolen property

misdemeanor injury to personal property

As a result of the alleged attack on Kaminsky, Evans has been charged with felony assault on an on-duty detention officer inflicting serious injury and felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury.

Under state law, hands and fists can be deemed deadly weapons when there is a significant difference in the physical stature between the two parties.

Kaminsky is a three-year veteran of the GCSO with about 30 years of service in law enforcement.