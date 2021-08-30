NC detention officer returns home from hospital over 6 weeks after inmate attack

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County detention officer who was hospitalized after being attacked by an inmate in July left the hospital Sunday and is on his way home.

His wife, Candy Kaminsky, two daughters and granddaughter were there to greet him along with coworkers from the jail.

“I hope he feels all the love we are giving him and his family today,” said Neena Malosky, his neighbor.

Deputies say Officer Sheldon Kaminsky, 71, was the victim of an unprovoked attack on July 15.

Candy told FOX8 in July that her husband had been unconscious, sedated and on a ventilator inside the Mose Cone Hospital Intensive Care Unit since the attack.

“To come see all the neighbors come say ‘hi’ to him…has really lifted his spirits,” Candy said.

Doctors said the veteran officer had surgery last month to repair multiple facial fractures

Candy said the operation reconstructed his cheekbones using two titanium plates.

“He woke up and did not know us. It’s been hard,” said Alisa Kaminsky, his daughter.

Elijah J. Evans, 21, has been charged in connection with the attack.

Court documents reveal Evans was in the detention center for allegedly assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.

He has additionally been charged with felony assault on an on-duty detention officer inflicting serious injury and felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury.