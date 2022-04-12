DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A detention officer is accused of bringing contraband into a detention center.

In early March, the Davie County Sheriff’s Office was told that there was a staff member at the Davie County Detention Center possibly helping inmates bring contraband into the detention center.

The sheriff’s office conducted an internal investigation and then initiated a criminal investigation into detention officer Franklin Bledsoe. Allegedly, Bledsoe was helping an inmate to bring drugs into the detention center.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bledsoe was allegedly passing information from inmates to “a source” about what drugs were wanted by an inmate. “The source” tend delivered drugs to a nearby location, where Bledsoe would pick the drugs up and bring them to the inmate.

Bledsoe was allegedly being paid by the inmate and the “source” for this.

With assistance from the State Bureau of Investigation, Franklin Bledsoe was charged with conspiracy to deliver a schedule six controlled substance and felony possession of synthetic cannabinoids. He received a $25,000 unsecured bond.

He has been dismissed from employment with the Davie County Sheriff’s Office, where he’d been working since Oct. 2021.

Tony Martin Deese, 27, an inmate in the detention center, was charged with conspiracy to deliver a schedule six controlled substance and felony possession of synthetic cannabinoid on Tuesday. Deese was being held for felony failure to appear in Davie and Iredell County and assault on law enforcement, possession of a firearm by a felon and attempted breaking and entering out of Rowan County. With the additional charges, his bond is $581,000.

Jalyn Rose Chatmon, 20, has an outstanding warrant for conspiracy to deliver a scheduled six controlled substance.