CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A North Carolina congressional candidate, who’s endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is taking heat for where he lives, from members of his own party. Some members of the Republican Men’s Organization are speaking out against Bo Hines, who’s running for Congress in District 13.

The Republican Men’s Organization is taking issue with Hines not spending enough time in the district he’s trying to represent. Hines’ residential address on his candidacy filing is listed in Winston Salem, which is a couple of hours away from District 13.

Linwood Parker, chair of the organization, said they have taken out advertisements in their local papers, addressing Trump in saying they want to choose their own candidates, and can’t support Hines.

“Maybe if he stays [in] the 13th District for about 10 years. Hey, then maybe he might make a good congressman. I don’t know. But I know right now, we need without the issues that we’re confronted with growth and other things. We need somebody to represent us that understands our communities,” Parker said.

Hines is a 26-year-old Republican, who is a native North Carolinian. He lived in Wake County for two years while playing football at North Carolina State, before going on to play at Yale. Rob Burgess, Senior Advisor to Bo Hines for Congress campaign, sent Queen City News the following statement:

“Bo Hines is the only true America First, social conservative endorsed by President Donald Trump in this race. Bo is running because it is time for our elected leaders to go on offense and fight for our shared conservative values. Bo Hines is a lifelong North Carolinian who lived in Wake County for nearly two years when he was playing football at NC State. He completely understands what it means to not only hold but also fight for our North Carolina values. That is why Bo is proud to say that he is 100% pro-God, 100% pro-life, 100% pro-gun, 100% pro-free speech, and 100% pro-Trump.”

Dr. Michael Bitzer said running for a congressional seat in a district where a candidate doesn’t live is completely legal, but sometimes frowned upon.

“We have seen instances of candidates that have chosen to live outside of a district, run for that particular district. So, it’s not unheard of. But I think the issue again, goes back to the idea, what do you know about this congressional district? What do you know about the policy issues and the questions that the voters have on their minds about this particular area?” Bitzer explained.