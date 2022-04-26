(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina healthcare systems are struggling to recruit nurses. Research company Mercer predicts North Carolina will be one of the worst states for nursing shortages by 2024.

At Gaston College instructors play patients in the simulation lab to give students a unique hands-on experience in the classroom. Leslie Pressley, Director of Nursing Programs at Gaston College says it’s all a part of an effort to help get more students interested in nursing.

“We’ve had a lot of interest in younger students and also second career students that have come back to us and have determined that nursing is something that they would like to pursue,” Pressley said. “People have been inspired to seek out nursing jobs they want to help people. They’ve seen the great job that nurses played in the pandemic with helping people with their most vulnerable points in their life.”

There are a few factors driving the nursing shortages. The bulk of nurses we’re a part of the Baby Boomer generation and they’re now leaving the workforce to retire. The pandemic also strained many healthcare systems. Mercer says continued growth in North Carolina will drive increased demand for healthcare in Charlotte, the Triangle and coastal regions.

Ashley Hughes is a critical care nurse in Charlotte. She is a part National Nurses March, a nationwide effort to create federal legislation to ensure fair realistic wages, safe nurse to patient ratios, no violence against healthcare works and change the culture and biases in the nursing profession. She says understaffed health systems can impact patient care. Hughes says a lot of nurses are leaving the field for less demanding positions.

“[Nurses] want to go to lunch, but they can’t because they want to make sure their patients get the best care,” Hughes said. That’s what burnout looks like, where they feel like they don’t want to come back the next day.”

Ashley Long, Chief Nursing Officer at Caramont Health says the classroom is key to recruit more nurses and education starts as early as middle school. Caramont Mobile Simulation Lab takes the classroom on the road to Gaston Schools.

“Just being able to share our love for being able to take care of patients early on and on the back end we have continued career paths for them to continue to grow within the nursing field,” Long said. “We’ve been meeting strategically just to talk about how can we lock arms together from the Gaston County Schools, Gaston College and Caromont.”

Gaston College students can become a registered nurse in a year and a half. When they graduate they have options. and graduation comes with options.

“Pediatrics, or if they’d like to work with geriatric patients or in critical care intensive care units, emergency departments or if they want to work in the community,” Pressley said. “They could work at long term care facilities, rehab facilities, or home health facilities.”

On May 12, a group of nurses will ask Congress to pass federal laws to protect nurses. They will take part in a National Nurses March in Washington DC.