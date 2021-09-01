NC bill proposal would legalize regulated gambling machines

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A new bill in the North Carolina State House would regulate and tax video lottery machines. House Bill 954 was proposed by Rowan County Representative Harry Warren.

In the past year and a half, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has executed about 10 search warrants related to illegal video gaming and seized about a million dollars in cash, according to Chief Deputy David Ramsey.

“All I can say is they are a real problem right now,” he said. “In North Carolina, the only type of gaming that is recognized is gambling either at the Indian Lands or through the state lottery.”

Chief Ramsey has personally gone undercover to bust these operations and says they’re not all fun and games.

“We’ve had everything from murder to drug trafficking to robberies that have occurred there,” he said.

HB 954 would legalize video lottery systems, including sweepstakes machines, so long as they get licensed by the North Carolina Lottery Commission. The Commission and the Alcohol Law Enforcement Division would oversee regulating and enforcing licenses.

The taxes raised from machines would go to five state colleges, several of which are HBCU’s: Elizabeth State University, Fayetteville State University, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, North Carolina Central University, and Winston-Salem University. It would also create a forgivable loan scholarship program for community college students.

Meanwhile, some law enforcement agencies around the state and the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association have spoken out against the bill.

“The problems created in the communities by the video sweepstakes machines don’t go away just by having it licensed by the lottery,” said Eddie Caldwell with the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association. “If the purpose is to raise taxes, I’m confident that the state could raise more money if they taxed prostitution, cocaine, methamphetamine, OxyContin, and other things that are abused.”

Caldwell says he is also concerned that the bill does not include language about what happened with the illegal gaming machines currently in operation. He believes regulating machines would add tens of thousands of new systems to the mix.

The bill is still in its early stages in the House. It passed it’s first reading on May 12 and was referred to the House Finance Committee and Judiciary Committee on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.