(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – NC Attorney General Josh Stein suffered a minor stroke Monday night after walking his dog “Jenny” with his wife, Anna. He credits her with helping save his life.

Stein, a Democrat currently in his second four-year term as the state’s top law enforcement official, posted on social media that he had stroke-like symptoms after finishing his walk. The couple quickly went to the hospital where doctors confirmed that Stein had a minor stroke.

Doctors were able to perform what Stein called ‘a successful procedure’ to remove a small blood clot. Stein’s office also confirmed his medical emergency and his stay in a Raleigh hospital.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

“I’m feeling back to normal now and am beyond blessed to have no lingering effects. My doctor wants me to stay here for another day or two to get some rest before I get back to work. Anna is my hero for recognizing that something was wrong and insisting that I go to the hospital,” Stein said on social media.

Stein said, “I also want to thank the EMTs for transporting me and the medical staff for their care. I have a tremendous amount to be thankful for this morning, especially my loving family. Just thinking of them makes my heart swell.”

Politicians from both sides of the aisle offered Stein their best wishes on social media.

Stein, a former state senator, has been considered a potential 2024 gubernatorial candidate to succeed Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who is barred by term limits from running again.

Stein led the consumer protection division in the Department of Justice when Cooper was attorney general before Stein went into private practice.

Stein announced on May 17 that he had tested positive for COVID-19 the day before but said he had no symptoms.

While attorney general, Stein has been known for his involvement in a national opioid settlement and for a landmark legal settlement that forced electronic cigarette giant Juul Labs Inc. to pay $40 million to North Carolina and take more action to prevent underage use and sales.

Stein, the son of civil rights attorney Adam Stein, grew up in Chapel Hill. He went to Dartmouth College and later Harvard University, where he received a law degree. He was campaign manager for John Edwards in his successful U.S. Senate bid in 1998.

Knowing the signs of a stroke: