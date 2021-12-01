NC A&T 1 of 11 schools selected for new U.S. Military Space Force program

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina A&T has joined the U.S. Space Force University Partnership Program (UPP), the school announced Wednesday.

“This collaboration between our university and the U.S. Space Force will transform the way we equip our students to succeed in military and civil service with our nation’s most recent innovative branch,” said Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. “Our partnership will help expand their potential to not only be globally competitive but to be universal ‘guardians,’ explorers and contributors to our understanding and protection of space.

UPP will assist the newest U.S. military branch, which is tasked with monitoring 26,000 objects circling the globe. It’s one of only 11 schools involved in the entire country and the only program in North Carolina. Other schools include MIT, Purdue, and Georgia Tech.

Based in Greensboro, A&T is the top producer of African American undergraduates in agriculture and engineering and of master’s graduates in mathematics and statistics, according to the school’s website.

“When I think about the strengths of our academic programs and preparation of our students, I am proud to see our university become one of the colleges selected to partner with of this dynamic branch of the military,” said Provost Beryl McEwen, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs.

A&T was founded in 1891 and is the nation’s largest HBCU.

On Wednesday Vice President Kamala Harris and leaders of the new branch also discussed its goals and values.