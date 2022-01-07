Amber Alert issued for abducted 6-year-old Jacksonville, NC boy

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Jacksonville are looking for a 6-year-old boy who was abducted and is now the subject of an Amber Alert issued by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

NCDPS issued the Amber Alert for Amari Gabriel Christiansen at 1:27 a.m. Friday. Officials did not say when he was last seen.

Christiansen is described as being approximately 4 feet tall and weighing around 80 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The child was last seen in the 500-block of Corbin Street and was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with “game on” written on it, blue sweatpants with sharks, a navy blue jacket and black sneakers. He had with him a Power Rangers backpack and a lunch box with Minecraft or Paw Patrol on it.

No suspect information was provided and it’s not clear if authorities are looking for a vehicle in connection with the abduction.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Jacksonville Police Department immediately at (910) 938-7585, or call 911 or *HP.