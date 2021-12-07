NC Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl abducted in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An Amber Alert has been issued across North Carolina Tuesday for a 1-year-old baby girl who was abducted in Randolph County, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Ava Lee Pierce is described as being a white female, approximately 3’8″ tall, weighing around 20 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes, and a birthmark on the right side of her abdomen, according to the alert. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with black pants.

Ava’s abductor is believed to be 34-year-old Roxanne Michelle Cromer Parson.

Photos: Randolph County Sheriffs Office

Parson is described as 5’4″ tall, weighing 120 pounds. Parson has brown hair, blue eyes, and sores on her face, according to the Amber Alert.

There was no description of what Parson was last seen wearing.

According to NCDPS, the pair were last seen at 3777 Benny Lineberry Road and were headed in an unknown direction. If you have any information regarding this abduction, please call the Randolph County Sheriffs Office immediately at 336-318-6699 or call 911.