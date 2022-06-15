FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The hot temperatures in North Carolina are keeping air conditioning repair technicians booked and busy.

We caught John Blackwell as he headed to six calls on Monday afternoon. He owns Blackwell Heating and Air Conditioning Inc. in Fayetteville.

“Every hour and a half or so we go to a call,” Blackwell said.

His crews try to work as many as 20 calls each day. Their work could go from simple to large repairs.

Sometimes they are working in attics that could be as hot as 200 degrees. Blackwell said the smothering heat usually keeps his small team of repair technicians working around the clock.

“Every company is looking for a lot of people. (People) just don’t like the profession because it is hot and sometimes you do get dirty,” he said.

Some repairs can be delayed for days or months due to the global supply chain shortage of certain parts and air conditioning units.

“That’s what I’m worried about. I believe when we start using all the parts that we are seeing now when we get to August or September there might be a whole lot more difficulty,” Blackwell said.

Another concern is the increase in prices to repair and replace central units. It could cost anywhere from a few hundred dollars to thousands.

“Everybody will bear the consequences of the inflation. Not just food, it’s in repairs and equipment all of it,” Blackwell added.

The Fayetteville businessman said the cost of mechanical parts increased by 32 percent.

He urges people to get bi-annual maintenance service on air conditioning units and check for leaks around the system. He said that could save people a lot of money from breakdowns.