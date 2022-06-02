CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Cheri Beasley was in Charlotte Thursday evening, discussing lowering health care costs in North Carolina. This came as the topic took center stage in Raleigh, after the North Carolina Senate passed a bill to expand Medicaid.

The bill has yet to be taken up in the N.C. House though and will most likely not be voted on during the short session. If Medicaid Is expanded in North Carolina, it would provide health coverage to around 600,000 lower income people.

“So, from the standpoint of opening up Medicaid access early on, to me, it’s advantageous just because there’s an opportunity for people that typically wouldn’t go in to seek health care, preventatively,” Mike Vander Baan, Chief Strategist for Starmount Healthcare said.

Vander Baan thinks the expansion of Medicaid would alleviate some of the rising health care costs issues some North Carolinians are facing.

“I think it’s across the board, a positive thing. You know, North Carolina for a long time, I think it’s one of maybe 10 or 11 states that haven’t expanded Medicaid. So, there’s a huge need for it,” Vander Baan said.

North Carolina State Senator Mike Woodard is supportive of expanding Medicaid throughout the state but thinks there is still more work to be done.

“Some counties don’t have midwives, ophthalmologists, and psychiatrists, particularly when you move into the rural parts of the state, where you have a shortage of specialties, which forces patients to come to cities like Raleigh, and Charlotte, and Durham to get their care, and they don’t have direct care in their county. So that’s number one. We got to address the shortage of medical professionals across the state,” Woodard said.