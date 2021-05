OUTER BANKS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Do you know what this is? Cape Lookout National Seashore officials are investigating an unidentified mass that washed ashore a few months ago.

Officials said it has not yet been identified, but may be something like the egg sacks of a squid.

Cape Lookout is now asking for the public’s help at attempting to solve the mystery.