Multiple people injured in chain-reaction crash on I-95 SB in NC, trooper says

EASTOVER, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple people were injured in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Cumberland County on Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

According to a responding trooper, an initial call of a disabled vehicle came in at approximately 4:22 a.m. on I-95 at Exit 63 in Eastover.

A chain-reaction crash caused by the disabled vehicle followed shortly after.

The wreck, which involved four vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, occurred when one vehicle slammed into the disabled vehicle stopped on the interstate and then another two automobiles hit those vehicles.

The trooper said it’s not clear right now why the first vehicle was stopped in the middle of the road.

People in three of the four vehicles suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital. The trooper said there were no fatalities and none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening at this time.

According to the trooper, the tractor-trailer involved in the crash suffered the least damage and was not much of a factor in the collision. The trooper was able to speak to the driver and get their statement. The others who were in the wreck are currently in the hospital and have not given statements to investigators yet.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The southbound lanes of I-95 between exits 63 and 65 were shut down for around two hours.