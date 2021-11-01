Multi-car crash kills pedestrian in NC, damages school bus

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say that a crash killed a pedestrian and damaged a school bus with children aboard. It doesn’t appear the students were injured.

The Durham Police Department said in a news release that the crash happened Friday morning northeast of downtown.

Police say a woman driving a Mazda car hit a Hyundai sedan, which caused the second car to hit a pedestrian standing on a sidewalk. The pedestrian was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

Police say the Mazda also hit a charter school bus with eight students and a driver aboard. The news release said that no injuries from the school bus occupants were initially reported.

Police say the driver of the Mazda was charged with failure to stop at a red light and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Investigators said the pedestrian who died was a man in his mid-60s but weren’t immediately able to determine his identity.