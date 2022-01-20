Moving and storage services remain in high demand in Charlotte, require up to 4 weeks notice amid driver shortage

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The truck driver shortage is impacting nearly every inch of the economy, including your move into a new home.

“Decided to build and then we had to find a moving company,” Rhianna Kaehler said.

For the Kaehler family, it’s moving day.

“We are seeing a higher demand for moving and storage services than I’d seen in the 40 years that I have been in the moving industry,” JK Moving Services President, CEO Chuck Kuhn said.

Kuhn says he has spent the last four decades moving families into major cities for work, now he’s moving them out in droves.

Charlotte real estate agent Matt Stone says the Charlotte area is a prime destination for the big move.

“They are on sort of the hybrid work schedule, it’s been a dream sort of situation to feel that suburban feel, small-town feel while still having access to the big city,” Stone said.

He says the housing industry has become fast-moving and lining up a moving vendor within days doesn’t cut it anymore.

“Overall, just all vendors are requiring a lot more lead time, the last-minute needing things three or four days beforehand doesn’t work anymore. People want three to four weeks,” Stone said.

Along with the high demand for movers, the trucking industry is facing a shortage.

The American Trucking Association estimates an exodus of about 80,000 long-haul drivers last year.

“Drivers are in more need than ever,” Kuhn said.

In an effort to attract more workers, his company has increased their wages to $100,000 a year. Kuhn says that is double the national average. The company is looking to hire about 100 long-haul drivers.

In Concord, the Kaehler family found luck with a local moving company, and after today are thankful they won’t be needing movers anytime soon.

“For a company that’s like their day-to-day job, like for them its like, ‘ok, another move.’ But for us, it’s like we are moving our own house. It’s scary,” Kaehler said.