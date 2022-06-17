CARY, N.C. (WGHP) — A new movie theater with one of the largest screens in North Carolina is set to open next month in Cary, and it won’t be your average moviegoing experience.

Paragon Theaters is opening a location at 21 Fenton Main St. in the Fenton development on July 1, its second location in Cary, according to Triad Business Journal. Tickets will cost $6 for a limited time following the grand opening before changing to what will be the location’s standard price: adult tickets starting at $11.77.

The theater will introduce its Axis15 Extreme theater with a massive 66-foot-wide screen, which it says is “one of the largest in NC,” and a 200-person seating capacity. The theater will have 4K laser projection and Dolby Atmos sound technology.

Similar to “luxurious first-class flight suites,” the company says it will include pod-style seating with loveseats or single seats that can recline electronically. The loveseats will have “privacy wings” and retractable tables for each guest.

Paragon Theaters at Fenton Development in Cary (Courtesy of Into the Blue Agency)

Moviegoers will be able to order food directly to their seats in the auditoriums or dine in at the theater’s 120-foot indoor/outdoor bar, which you can reach from the common plaza. The bar also has a fire pit and water feature, as well as a 15-foot screen for outdoor movies and sporting event presentations.

“The focus on cutting-edge design and exceptional food and beverage lineup at Fenton aligns perfectly with the Paragon brand,” said Mike Whalen, CEO of Paragon Theaters. “During the shutdowns last year, we took time to consider the expectations of our guests post-pandemic and are rolling out new amenities at Fenton based on those discussions. We look forward to sharing more details as we get closer to opening.”

The site was previously planned to become a Cinébistro before the company’s parent filed for bankruptcy.

“We have long envisioned a best-in-class movie theater as an anchor tenant at Fenton,” said Kenton McKeehan, the senior managing director of retail at the real estate firm Hines. “Paragon is known for creating unique entertainment and brand experiences for its guests, and it was important to us to identify an operator with a bold vision for the future of moviegoing. We can’t wait to watch the latest flick kicked back in one of Paragon’s leather recliners with a cold drink and good company.”

The theater will hold a grand opening that is open to the public on July 1.

On July 2, the theater will host a Minion Mania event that is free to attend and will include food, entertainment and plenty of the lovable creatures that originated in Illumination’s “Despicable Me.”