Mount Tabor High School closed, vigil planned day after student killed in Winston-Salem school shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A community comes together in the wake of a shooting that took the life of a student at Mt Tabor High School.

At 11 a.m. Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines, Superintendent Tricia McManus and law enforcement officials will speak at a press conference about the Wednesday shooting.

Mount Tabor High School will be closed Thursday, the school system said in a news release. Counselors and the WS/FCS Crisis Team will be available at an offsite location for parents, students, and staff of Mount Tabor.

A prayer vigil is being held Thursday night at 7:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Mount Tabor UMC, located at 3543 Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem.

The football game against Ragsdale high school scheduled for Friday will be pushed back to September 9 at 7 p.m.

Shortly after noon Wednesday, authorities responded to a report of a shooting at Mount Tabor High School.

Mount Tabor student William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr. was found inside the school with a gunshot wound. Miller was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

No other students were shot.

The suspect, a Mount Tabor High School student, was arrested Wednesday afternoon. The suspect’s name has not been released. ​