Mother, man charged with murder in death of 6-month-old in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Two people initially charged with concealing the death of a 6-month-old in Greensboro have now been charged with murder, according to a Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn.

On Tuesday, the Greensboro Police Department began investigating a report that 6-month-old Nevaeh Smith was missing.

Investigators learned the child was last seen in the middle of December 2020. Information received during the investigation led detectives to believe the child was dead.

Deneshia Lerhae Murray, 22, of Greensboro, Nevaeh’s mother, was arrested on Wednesday for felony conceal/fail to report the death of a child.

Murray received a $10,000 bond and was taken into the custody of the Guilford County Jail. On Thursday, Murray posted bond and was released from custody.

The investigation continued and on Friday, Jalen Maurice Wall, 23, of Greensboro, was arrested for felony conceal/fail to report the death of a child.

Wall received a bond of $500,000 and is currently in the custody of the Guilford County Jail.

“The mother alleged her boyfriend killed her child. They drove to California and left the baby on the side of the road. Did not report since Dec. 20,” court documents read.

Both Murray and Wall have now been charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury in connection to Nevaeh’s death.

Investigators have not yet located Nevaeh’s body.

This is an ongoing investigation and detectives are looking for anyone with additional information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.