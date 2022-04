Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in North Carolina using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies in 2020, with ties broken by the highest ranking since 2000.

Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Ava, Charlotte, and Sophia round out the top five.

#50. Everly

Everly is a name of English origin meaning “boar meadow”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 150

– Change since 2015: +138.1%

– Highest rank since 2000: #50 in 2019



National

– Rank: #43

– Number of babies: 4,590

#49. Isla

Isla is a name of Scottish origin, that references a river and an island in Scotland.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 151

– Change since 2015: +160.3%

– Highest rank since 2000: #49 in 2020



National

– Rank: #44

– Number of babies: 4,538

#48. Serenity

Serenity is a name of English origin meaning “calmness”. Serenity is ultimately derived from the Latin word serenus.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 152

– Change since 2015: -15.1%

– Highest rank since 2000: #32 in 2014



National

– Rank: #70

– Number of babies: 3,366

#47. Natalie

Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 152

– Change since 2015: -30.3%

– Highest rank since 2000: #14 in 2010



National

– Rank: #51

– Number of babies: 4,258

#46. Genesis

Genesis is a name of Greek origin meaning “beginning”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 153

– Change since 2015: +19.5%

– Highest rank since 2000: #40 in 2017



National

– Rank: #62

– Number of babies: 3,654

#45. Aubrey

Aubrey is a Norman French variation of the German name “Alberic”, meaning “elf ruler”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 156

– Change since 2015: -49.0%

– Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2015



National

– Rank: #56

– Number of babies: 3,886

#44. Lucy

Lucy is a name of Latin origin meaning “light”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 158

– Change since 2015: +18.8%

– Highest rank since 2000: #44 in 2020



National

– Rank: #49

– Number of babies: 4,339

#43. Ellie

Ellie is a name of Greek origin meaning “shining light”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 160

– Change since 2015: +3.9%

– Highest rank since 2000: #35 in 2019



National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies: 5,562

#42. Paisley

Paisley is a name of Scottish origin meaning “church”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 163

– Change since 2015: -16.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #27 in 2017



National

– Rank: #50

– Number of babies: 4,333

#41. Nora

Nora is a derivation of the name Norah, a name of Latin origin meaning “honor”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 163

– Change since 2015: +23.5%

– Highest rank since 2000: #22 in 2019



National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies: 5,550

#40. Savannah

Savannah is a name of Native American origin meaning “open plain”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 165

– Change since 2015: -22.9%

– Highest rank since 2000: #14 in 2006



National

– Rank: #67

– Number of babies: 3,515

#39. Penelope

Penelope is a name of Greek origin meaning “weaver”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 166

– Change since 2015: +36.1%

– Highest rank since 2000: #36 in 2019



National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies: 6,099

#38. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 166

– Change since 2015: -47.8%

– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2005



National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies: 6,856

#37. Zoey

Zoey is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 167

– Change since 2015: -20.9%

– Highest rank since 2000: #22 in 2012



National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies: 5,331

#36. Lillian

Lillian is a name of Latin origin meaning “lily”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 167

– Change since 2015: -28.0%

– Highest rank since 2000: #14 in 2013



National

– Rank: #46

– Number of babies: 4,468

#35. Willow

Willow is a name of English origin meaning “slender” or “graceful”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 169

– Change since 2015: +81.7%

– Highest rank since 2000: #35 in 2020



National

– Rank: #48

– Number of babies: 4,345

#34. Sofia

Sofia is a derivation of the Greek name Sophia meaning “wisdom”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 171

– Change since 2015: -25.7%

– Highest rank since 2000: #23 in 2015



National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies: 6,926

#33. Hannah

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 171

– Change since 2015: -15.3%

– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2001



National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies: 4,910

#32. Aria

Aria is a name of Hebrew, and Italian origin meaning “song” or “melody”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 172

– Change since 2015: +12.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #27 in 2018



National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies: 6,093

#31. Grace

Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 173

– Change since 2015: -3.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #22 in 2005



National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies: 5,569

#30. Lily

Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 173

– Change since 2015: -21.7%

– Highest rank since 2000: #13 in 2011



National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies: 5,195

#29. Naomi

Naomi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “pleasantness”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 174

– Change since 2015: +27.0%

– Highest rank since 2000: #29 in 2020



National

– Rank: #52

– Number of babies: 4,066

#28. Camila

Camila is a name of Latin origin meaning “young ceremonial attendant”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 176

– Change since 2015: +81.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #28 in 2020



National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies: 8,096

#27. Addison

Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 182

– Change since 2015: -32.8%

– Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2008



National

– Rank: #47

– Number of babies: 4,467

#26. Kinsley

Kinsley is a name of English origin meaning “king’s meadow”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 183

– Change since 2015: +36.6%

– Highest rank since 2000: #26 in 2020



National

– Rank: #59

– Number of babies: 3,744

#25. Chloe

Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 188

– Change since 2015: -30.1%

– Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2011



National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies: 6,093

#24. Caroline

Caroline is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 192

– Change since 2015: -26.2%

– Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2014



National

– Rank: #71

– Number of babies: 3,345

#23. Scarlett

Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 194

– Change since 2015: +1.0%

– Highest rank since 2000: #21 in 2017



National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies: 6,455

#22. Skylar

Skylar is a name of English origin meaning “noble scholar”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 195

– Change since 2015: -30.6%

– Highest rank since 2000: #14 in 2016



National

– Rank: #63

– Number of babies: 3,608

#21. Riley

Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 212

– Change since 2015: -4.9%

– Highest rank since 2000: #16 in 2019



National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies: 5,309

#20. Gianna

Gianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 213

– Change since 2015: +294.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #20 in 2020



National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies: 7,826

#19. Avery

Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 215

– Change since 2015: -25.6%

– Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2014



National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies: 6,698

#18. Layla

Layla is a name of Arabic origin meaning “wine”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 226

– Change since 2015: +27.7%

– Highest rank since 2000: #18 in 2018



National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies: 6,174

#17. Eleanor

Eleanor is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 231

– Change since 2015: +40.9%

– Highest rank since 2000: #17 in 2020



National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies: 6,335

#16. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 236

– Change since 2015: -39.5%

– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2007



National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies: 6,196

#15. Luna

Luna is a name of Italian origin meaning “moon”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 237

– Change since 2015: +229.2%

– Highest rank since 2000: #15 in 2020

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies: 7,770

#14. Nova

Nova is a name of Latin origin meaning “new”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 252

– Change since 2015: +306.5%

– Highest rank since 2000: #14 in 2020



National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies: 4,940

#13. Abigail

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 276

– Change since 2015: -31.3%

– Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2006



National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies: 7,817

#12. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 277

– Change since 2015: -22.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2002



National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies: 7,216

#11. Ella

Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 278

– Change since 2015: +3.7%

– Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2012



National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies: 7,303

#10. Mia

Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 287

– Change since 2015: -3.0%

– Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2020



National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies: 11,157

#9. Evelyn

Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 312

– Change since 2015: +10.2%

– Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2019



National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies: 9,445

#8. Isabella

Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 353

– Change since 2015: -18.3%

– Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2010



National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies: 12,066

#7. Harper

Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 361

– Change since 2015: -4.7%

– Highest rank since 2000: #5 in 2018



National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies: 8,778

#6. Sophia

Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 363

– Change since 2015: -14.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2012



National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies: 12,976

#5. Amelia

Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 420

– Change since 2015: +47.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2019



National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies: 12,704

#4. Charlotte

Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 421

– Change since 2015: +20.6%

– Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2018



National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies: 13,003

#3. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 482

– Change since 2015: -17.5%

– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2013



National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies: 15,581

#2. Ava

Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 507

– Change since 2015: -18.8%

– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2019



National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies: 13,084

#1. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.



North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2020: 525

– Change since 2015: -7.1%

– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2020



National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies: 17,535