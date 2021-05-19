More than 6 million pounds of roadside litter collected this year in North Carolina

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More than 6 million pounds of litter from roadsides in North Carolina have been collected so far this year from NC Dept. of Transportation crews, contractors, and volunteers.

As of Wednesday, May 19, 6.3 million pounds of litter have been picked up from roadsides as a part of this year’s litter removal efforts, officials said.

“That’s roughly the same amount as was collected in 2020 and puts the state on track to surpass 2019’s record when 10.5 million pounds of litter were collected,” NCDOT announced.

“To truly solve this problem, North Carolina must begin dealing with litter proactively. Secure your load, don’t throw trash out the window, and do your part to make sure others know this too,” State Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette said.

NCDOT’s litter management programs are multifaceted. The department makes use of state-owned forces and contract services statewide. NCDOT’s Sponsor-A-Highway Program allows businesses, organizations, and individuals to sponsor litter removal along roadsides.

NCDOT partners with more than 120,000 participants in the Adopt-A-Highway Program, where volunteers pledge to clean a section of our highways at least four times a year.

If you spot someone littering from their vehicle, report them with NCDOT’s Swat-A-Litterbug app, which can be downloaded at ncdot.gov/litter.