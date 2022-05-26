(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – More than 200 Duke Energy customers in the Hickory area lost power Thursday amid severe weather.

Multiple Tornado Warning alerts were issued across North Carolina starting at 4:15 p.m. and ran for several hours into the evening.

The National Weather Service said flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter, and mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles could occur.

Residents were asked to take cover and move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, avoiding windows. If you were outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, residents were asked to move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Currently, more than 2,700 customers are without power as severe weather makes its way across the Carolinas. Residents can report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the NWS by calling 1-800-267-8101.