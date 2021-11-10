More than 40 students get sick at North Carolina middle school

North Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

YADKINVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Officials in a North Carolina school district are trying to determine what caused more than 40 students to get sick on Monday.

Sixth-grade students at Starmount Middle School in Boonville complained of various symptoms on Monday, including headache, nausea and abdominal discomfort, news outlets reported. Yadkin County Schools’ Superintendent Todd Martin said emergency services and firefighters along with school nurses evaluated and took care of the students.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Martin said most of the students were feeling better before the school day ended. Students who were feeling fine were moved to another area while sick students were evaluated and sent home, said Wayne Duggins, associate superintendent for Yadkin County Schools.

The school system said no students were hospitalized.

Duggins said that while officials had considered food poisoning or other potential causes, they hadn’t found the exact cause as of Tuesday. The middle school, first responders and the Yadkin County health department are all looking into the illnesses, according to the district.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories