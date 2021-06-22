Mom describes being awakened as $4.8 million NC beach mansion burns in massive inferno

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A mom described being rousted out of bed as an ocean-front mansion caught fire at the Outer Banks early Sunday.

Sheila Foster Davies was awakened by loud banging at her family’s door around 4 a.m. as a massive 18-bedroom Kill Devil Hills house was going up in flames just feet away.

“Scary start to the morning — loud banging on our door telling us to evacuate,” Sheila Foster Davies wrote on Facebook.

About 50 people were displaced after the fire destroyed the multi-million home and damaged others along 2000 block of South Virginia Dare Trail.

A pool house at a nearby hotel also caught fire from the massive blaze at the mansion. Smaller cottages nearby were damaged and siding was melted by the intense heat.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

“The huge rental house two houses away is gone, burned completely to the ground,” Davies wrote.

Monday, photos showed rubble and the charred remains of the house and at least two cars.

The home, which has a hot tub and swimming pool, was listed for sale on the Realtor website for $4.89 million. The home is 8,519 square feet and has 19 bathrooms, according to the listing.

No one was hurt in the massive blaze and officials are trying to determine the cause.

“Cannot give enough kudos to firefighters for their incredible response — could have been so much worse,” Davies wrote Monday.

WAVY-TV contributed to this report