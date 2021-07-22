Missing teen’s car found burned at NC apartment complex, family pleads for return; ‘we’ll be right here waiting for you’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro police are searching for a missing teen whose car was found burned at an apartment complex.

Alan Aidan Tran, 19, was last seen at his family’s residence in Jamestown on Monday around 2 p.m.

“We’re just really just trying to find him and just want him to come back home,” said Megan Tran, sister of the missing man. “We’re all thinking of you, we miss you, we just want you to come home safe and sound to us.”

Tran’s family is holding on to hope and searching for answers as to where he may be. His sister was one of the last people to see him before he left for work.

“For us, we always thought it was a normal day because that’s usually his normal routine and usually he would come back by a certain time, but he didn’t,” she said.

Tran told FOX8 her brother is a tattoo artist who usually keeps to himself. She said there were no clues he would disappear.

“There was no tell, tell signs of anything in disarray or anything that is suspicious to us,” Tran said.

Tran’s 2020 white Dodge Charger was found burned at Timbercreek Apartments off Glendale Drive, according to Greensboro police. Tran did not live at Timbercreek Apartments.

“There’s a car on fire right outside of our apartment,” was said by a 911 caller who lives at the apartment complex. “We thought it was like a gunshot and then I walked out here and I see fire flickering.”

The car was still on fire when officers found it after midnight on Tuesday about eight miles from his residence.

“It was very shocking,” said Tran. “That’s not an area that we commonly frequent and so I’m not exactly sure what his car was doing there.”

At this point, Greensboro Police spokesperson Ron Glenn said it’s just a missing person investigation. Crime scene investigators were at the apartment complex on Wednesday.

“Please if you know, if you’re out there and you hear this just come home,” Tran said. “We really just want you here.”



While police investigate the Tran family is left waiting, hoping, and praying for his safe return.

“I love you, go home,” said Christy Bell Tran, the mother of the missing man. “We’ll be right here waiting for you.”



Tran was wearing black clothes and black Crocs the last time he was seen. He’s 5’4″ and has a slim build, dark curly hair, and a sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.