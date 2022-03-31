This page was last updated at 11:35 a.m. March 29

Law enforcement throughout our state work continuously to solve missing persons cases. In some of these cases, authorities work with the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons to bring answers to the loved ones of those who are missing. The NC Center for Missing Persons is responsible for issuing Amber Alerts and Silver Alerts.

AMBER stands for America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response and also serves as a way to honor Amber Hagerman, who was kidnapped and killed in 1996.

Silver Alerts are unique to North Carolina. These alerts are meant to help in the search for people who have dementia or other cognitive impairments and may be endangered. The NC Center for Missing Persons does not release specific health information about the missing person to protect the missing from potential abuse, harm or exploitation.

Below is a list of active alerts in North Carolina. This list includes the missing person’s name linked to more details, often including a photo and what agency to contact with information.

If you need to file a missing persons report, contact your local law enforcement agency.

There are no active Amber Alerts in North Carolina at this time.

March 2022

The Spring Lake Police Department is searching for James Thigpen.

March 29, 2022 11:07 AM — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, James Thigpen.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for James Thigpen, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The Kernersville Police Department is searching for Donald John Peterson II.

March 28, 2022 10:17 PM — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, Donald John Peterson II.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Donald John Peterson II, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The Rocky Mount Police Department is searching for Ervin Howard.

Missing: Ervin Howard March 28, 2022 6:03 PM — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, Ervin Howard.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Ervin Howard, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The Raleigh Police Department is searching for Taylor Christen Alston.

March 26, 2022 8:12 PM — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, Taylor Christen Alston.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Taylor Christen Alston, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Update: 3/25/22 11:55 AM – Correction of eye color

The Fayetteville Police Department is searching for Brooklyne Paige Hinson.

March 25, 2022 11:43 AM — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, Brooklyne Paige Hinson.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Brooklyne Paige Hinson, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The Caswell County Sheriff Office is searching for Rebecca Lahl.

March 15, 2022 7:49 PM — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, Rebecca Lahl.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Rebecca Lahl, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

February 2022

The CUMBERLAND COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE is searching for KAITLIN MARIE BENJAMIN OLSEN.

February 5, 2022 8:34 PM — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, KAITLIN MARIE BENJAMIN OLSEN.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for KAITLIN MARIE BENJAMIN OLSEN, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

January 2022

The Burke County Sheriff Office is searching for George Winslow Smith.

January 6, 2022 8:58 AM — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, George Winslow Smith.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for George Winslow Smith, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The GARYSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT is searching for ELMO HARRISON.

January 3, 2022 5:52 PM — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, ELMO HARRISON.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for ELMO HARRISON, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT is searching for JESSICA SHAUNTAY NEAL.

January 3, 2022 5:41 PM — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, JESSICA SHAUNTAY NEAL.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for JESSICA SHAUNTAY NEAL, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

December 2021

The Winston Salem Police Department is searching for Louwanda McDaniel.

December 16, 2021 12:48 PM — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, Louwanda McDaniel.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Louwanda McDaniel, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.