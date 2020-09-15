Mint Hill shooting victim undergoes surgery

A man who was found shot in front of a business in Mint Hill on Monday is undergoing surgery for his injuries, authorities say.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 6:30 p.m. near 4700 Margaret-Wallace Road in Idlewild Plaza.

A 24-year-old unnamed male victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds on a sidewalk in front of one of the businesses. He was transported to Atrium Main with serious injuries. The victim underwent a surgical procedure on Tuesday, Mint Hill police say.

An initial investigation showed the man may have been targeted and that this does not appear to be a random act. Multiple shell casings were found on the scene.

This remains an active investigation and no arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-545-1085.

