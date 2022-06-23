MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mint Hill man is now over $140,000 richer after trying his luck on a $5 North Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off ticket.

According to the state’s lottery commission, Andrew Scarcella bought a Mega Bucks ticket from Earp’s on Fairview Road in Mint Hill and won the top $200,000 prize. After state and federal taxes, the prize is around $142,021.

Scarcella collected his winnings at lottery headquarters on Wednesday. Congratulations Andrew!