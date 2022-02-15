Mint Hill man convicted in federal court for producing and possessing child porn

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mint Hill man has been convicted by a jury in federal court for sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to U.S. Attorney Dena J. King’s Office, 46-year-old Brandon Grunwaldt secretly recorded a minor on five separate occasions between February 16 and October 31, 2020, while the minor was undressing and showering. A forensic analysis of electronic devices seized from Grunwaldt revealed that he possessed five videos that depicted the minor using the shower and changing clothes.

Grunwaldt was convicted of five counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Each count of production of child pornography charge carries a minimum statutory sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The charge of possession of child pornography carries a statutory penalty of no more than ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Grunwaldt is in federal custody and a sentencing date has not yet been set.