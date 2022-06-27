MINT HILL, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man drowned in the backyard of a friend’s home in Mint Hill, the local police said on Monday.

Officers and Medic responded to calls regarding a possible drowning around 9:30 a.m. Monday at a home near 9400 Chicopee Drive.

A 62-year-old unidentified man was found in a backyard pool and was pronounced dead on the scene. The man appeared to have been in the water for an extended period of time, the police report indicated.

Officers said the victim was a friend of the family and had been visiting the previous day and spent the night. Foul play is not suspected and the name is being withheld until family members are notified.

The 911 caller was the homeowner.