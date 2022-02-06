Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl abducted from Mint Hill, police say

MINT HILL, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued in North Carolina for a missing 1-year-old girl who may have been abducted.

Police are searching for 1-year-old Lilliana Josephine Lemmond. She is described as a 2-foot-tall white girl weighing about 25 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing white pajamas with blue and pink animals on them.

Police believe she may have been abducted by Jeremy Scott Lemmond, 39. He is described as a 6-foot-tall white man weighing about 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The child was last seen on the 5000 block of Quail Ridge Drive in Mint Hill, southeast of Charlotte. Police say they may be in a black 2011 Subaru Legacy with North Carolina plates JBV6840 heading in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mint Hill Police Dept immediately at (704) 889-223, or call 911 or *HP.