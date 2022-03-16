MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Over 70 pounds of drugs and 18 firearms were seized in a joint Mint Hill operation Tuesday, according to the Mint Hill Police Department.

Anthony Austin, 29, is facing multiple criminal charges from the efforts.

Police say around 8 p.m. they executed a search warrant of Austin’s home on the 6000 block of Storehouse Road.

In their search, police seized approximately 18 pounds of marijuana, 66 pounds of marijuana edibles, 1.37 pounds of Psilocybin/mushrooms, a large quantity of Adderall pills, more than 1/2 pound of cocaine.

Additionally, they seized 18 total firearms. Those included nine AR/AK-style rifles, six handguns, and three shotguns.