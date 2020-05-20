2 Mint Hill residents plead guilty to stealing $400,000 from elderly, dementia-afflicted widow

MINT HILL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man and woman from Mint Hill have pleaded guilty to federal charges for conspiring with each other and others to steal more than $400,000 from an elderly widow who suffered from dementia, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina.

According to court documents, Gerald Maxwell Harrison, 53, and Elizabeth Robin Williams, 55, and

their co-conspirator, Donna Graves, engaged in a scheme to defraud an elderly widow identified in court as “K.T.” The scheme lasted from January 2015 through September 2019.

Authorities said the victim was an elderly widow who lived alone and suffered from dementia and other physical and mental challenges.

According to court records, beginning in February 2014, Graves and Williams provided

housekeeping services for the victim through a business owned and operated by Graves.

Court records show that Harrison, Williams, and Graves isolated the victim from her friends and

family, and induced the victim to give them power and control over her financial and personal

affairs.

Once they gained access and control, the three suspects engaged in numerous illegal and unauthorized financial transactions that substantially depleted the victim’s money and property.

Specifically, the co-conspirators emptied the victim’s bank accounts and used the money to pay for personal expenses, they fraudulently “maxed out” at least one credit card in the victim’s name, they fraudulently transferred or attempted to transfer the victim’s assets to themselves, they pawned the victim’s jewelry, and they stole the victim’s federal benefits.

Additionally, Williams unlawfully used the victim’s money to set up other businesses in her name, including a business selling handbags online and a business selling weight loss-related services.

As a result of the fraudulent scheme, the co-conspirators defrauded the victim of more than $400,000, authorities said.

Harrison pleaded guilty on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, to wire fraud conspiracy, interstate transportation of stolen property, and money laundering conspiracy. His co-defendant, Williams, pleaded guilty to the same charges on Thursday, May 14, 2020.