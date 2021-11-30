1 person, several pets dead after Mint Hill house fire

MINT HILL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A person and several pets died in a house fire in Mint Hill Monday, according to the Mint Hill Police Department.

Police said Mint Hill Fire Department crews responded to a house fire on Nov. 29 around 7:10 a.m. on Edwards Place.

When officials arrived, the left side of the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Police said crews battled the blaze for several minutes to suppress the fire.

One person inside was found dead, authorities confirmed. Pets also died in the fire.

Mint Hill Police said the name of the person inside is being withheld until they are positively identified by investigators.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Mecklenburg County Fire Marshall’s Office, ATF and the Mint Hill Police Department.

